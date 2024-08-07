Macron explores options after surprise election result

PARIS: Following the unexpected outcome of the snap parliamentary elections, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office stated on Sunday evening that he is focusing on forming a new government.

Before making any decisions, the head of state will await the final results of the election and the final composition of the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, the Élysée Palace announced, reported German news agency dpa.

“In his role as guarantor of our institutions, the president will ensure that the sovereign choice of the French people is respected,“ it said.

The Élysée Palace also stated that the number of lawmakers required for an absolute majority would have to be reached, BFMTV reported. “The question will be whether a coalition with cohesion can be formed to reach the 289 deputies” in the 577-seat chamber.

According to the projections, none of the camps can count on an absolute majority.

The high turnout showed that the dissolution of the National Assembly was necessary, according to the presidential palace.

In view of the expected election result with Macron’s centrist alliance in second place, the Élysée Palace explained: “The centre camp had been declared dead: but it is there, even after seven years in power.” - Bernama, dpa