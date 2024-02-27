Macron rules nothing out to help Ukraine win, including sending troops

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will not rule out the deployment of French ground troops in Ukraine, reported German news agency (dpa).

Macron said nothing is off the table in order to ensure that Russia does not win its war against Ukraine after the conclusion of a Ukraine aid conference in Paris late on Monday.

There was no consensus on the use of ground troops at the meeting of over 20 heads of state and prime ministers, but nothing could be ruled out in terms of future dynamic, Macron said. Each country could decide independently and sovereignly on the deployment of ground troops.

At the meeting, it was decided to form a coalition to supply Ukraine with missiles for attacks far behind Russian lines, said the French president. In the short term, additional ammunition should also be mobilised for Ukraine from its own stocks.

A delivery of French Mirage fighter jets has not yet been decided, but the French military equipment that could help Ukraine is still being examined, said Macron. - Bernama, dpa