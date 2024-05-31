Malaysia Airlines to take delivery of three A330neo in 2024, strengthens core product offering

TOULOUSE: Malaysia Airlines will take delivery of three A330neo this year, with the first arriving in the third quarter of 2024, thereby strengthening its core product offering and solidifying its future growth prospects with a new widebody fleet and all-new premium cabin layout.

The carrier is set to operate the A330neo on its network covering Asia, Oceania and the Middle East, with the inaugural flight scheduled for Melbourne, Australia.

“We look forward to welcoming the first A330neo into our fleet, marking a significant milestone in our modernisation strategy,” Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said.

MAG, the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, selected 20 A330neo for its widebody fleet renewal initiative in 2022.

Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo will join the carrier’s fleet of seven long-range A350s and gradually replace its 21 A330ceo aircraft.

This addition not only strengthens Malaysia Airlines’s core product offering but also enhances its capabilities for future growth, aligning with the goal of expanding the widebody fleet to 50 aircraft by 2033, he said.

“By setting new standards in cabin comfort and customer experience, we reaffirm our position as a premium carrier and our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement, innovation and customer-centricity, all deeply rooted in our ‘Malaysian Hospitality’.

“This strategic focus is imperative as we embark on our journey to position Malaysia Airlines among the top 10 global airlines and top five in Asia Pacific by 2030,” said Izham, whose quotes were provided to the media to witness the final assembly stage of Malaysia Airlines’s first A330neo here.

Looking ahead, MAG is optimistic about operating a fleet consisting of 50 narrowbody and 50 widebody aircraft by 2033.

The A330neo has components from around the world, including Malaysia

On Wednesday, Malaysia Airlines released sneak peek pictures from Toulouse of the first A330neo with the tail already painted with the airline’s iconic “wau” (kite) logo.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the production process begins at sites around Europe, where the main aircraft sections are manufactured. These include the forward, central and aft fuselage sections, wings and tail plane, Airbus said in a statement.

“The sections integrate components from suppliers around the world, including from Malaysia. They are then transported to the Airbus final assembly lines in Toulouse for final assembly,” it said.

Airbus said A330neo components made in Malaysia include avionics instruments such as displays and communications equipment, metallic structural parts, and engine cowling structures.

“Following the attachment of the main fuselage sections, wings and tail, the next phase involves the installation of the cockpit, engines, landing gears, electrical wiring, avionics, fuel and hydraulic systems.

“The aircraft will then undergo a thorough series of ground checks prior to the installation of the cabin interior. This will be followed by preparation for the first flight and the delivery process,” it said.

Malaysia Airlines’s A330-900 will showcase an all-new premium cabin layout based on Airbus’ Airspace design.

“Configured in two classes, the aircraft will accommodate 28 passengers in business class and 269 in economy class.

“The business class will feature individual suites, with Collins Aerospace Elevation full-flat beds with privacy doors, wireless charging pods, and highly integrated in-flight entertainment solutions, among other features, which will enhance cabin comfort and practicality,” said Airbus.

It said that this marks the debut of the latest iteration of the popular Collins’s product on an A330.

“In the economy class, Malaysia Airlines is set to become the first carrier in Southeast Asia to feature the Recaro CL3810 seats, equipped with amenities such as coat hooks, cup holders and ample stowage.

“The seat covers throughout the cabin feature the airline’s signature ‘songket’ motif, paying homage to Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage,” it added.