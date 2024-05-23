Malaysia, China enjoy strong ties - Ahmad Zahid

HONG KONG: Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has hailed as very special the 50 years of strong ties between Malaysia and China.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that this is evidenced by the strong government-to-government (G2G), business-to-business (B2B), and people-to-people (P2P) connections that have existed for a long time.

Furthemore, he said this included the 30-day visa-free entry for Chinese tourists to Malaysia and the 15-day visa-free entry for Malaysian tourists to China.

Ahmad Zahid is currently on his maiden official visit to China since assuming the position of Deputy Prime Minister in December 2022. The 11-day visit from Tuesday (May 21) with Hong Kong as the first stop is at the invitation of China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

“My relationship with their leaders is very close, and I have been involved with China since the 1990s as a corporate member and even more so now that I am in the government,“ he told Malaysian media here today.

He added that his visit to China also aims to strengthen the relationship between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s President Xi Jinping as well as Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Commenting on his visit, he said several issues will be discussed, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the halal industry and trade.

“In Shanghai, I will witness several agreements (related to TVET) being signed. Additionally, in Beijing, I will officially attend the 50th-anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China,“ he said.

Malaysia and China officially established bilateral relations on May 31, 1974.