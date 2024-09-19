Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng wins Emmy Award

PETALING JAYA: US-based Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng has won an award for his work on The Daily Show.

The Johor Bahru-born actor took to his social media to share the good news.

“I won an Emmy last night with @thedailyshow. Thank you to Jon Stewart and every single person at the show. And thank you to Trevor Noah for rescuing me from Australia. And to my family and my wife Hannah for always supporting me,” he said.

He also dedicated his win to his beloved grandmother who he shared had passed away on the morning of the award show.

“My beloved grandmother passed away in Malaysia the morning of the Emmy’s, so I would like to dedicate this to her for taking care of me and loving me. And for her hopes and best wishes for me. Here’s to dreaming far-fetched dreams for our elders. Love you Popo,” he said.

It is the second win in a row for The Daily Show, which won last year in 2023 with Trevor Noah.