Malaysian mission in Jakarta hosts ‘Flavours of Malaysia’ to promote cultural exchange

JAKARTA: The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to ASEAN in Jakarta organised an event titled “Flavours of Malaysia: Gastronomic Diplomacy” at the Malaysian Embassy’s complex in Kuningan, South Jakarta.

The four-hour event, which ended at 8 pm local time on Monday, welcomed 200 guests, including ASEAN diplomats, staff from the ASEAN Secretariat, and ambassadors from ASEAN external partner countries.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Datuk Nur Izzah Wong Mee Choo encouraged attendees to try the Malaysian cuisine, providing exposure to those who have not yet had the opportunity to visit Malaysia.

“It is a bit of an introduction to Malaysia for those of you planning to visit more often next year for ASEAN when Malaysia assumes the chair in 2025,” she said.

Malaysian Ambassador Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin, embassy staff, and members of the media also attended the event, aimed at strengthening bonds and building friendships with colleagues.

Guests enjoyed a variety of dishes such as Nasi Lemak (fragrant coconut rice), chicken rendang (chicken cooked with spices and coconut milk), lemang (glutinous rice cooked in bamboo), and fried kuey teow (flat rice noodles).

Other dishes included murtabak (roti-like fried flatbread stuffed with meat), kuih ketayap (pancake roll with sweet coconut), curry puff, chicken satay, roti jala (Malaysian net crepes), and Teh Tarik.

Speaking to the media at the event, Nur Izzah believes that food can be a great ice-breaker, helping people to connect and share Malaysia’s warmth, hospitality, and rich cultural diversity.

“Malaysian cuisine reflects these attributes, showcasing the friendliness of our people and the variety of cultures that come together in our food,” she said.

This is the first time the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to ASEAN in Jakarta has organised the programme under the name “Flavours of Malaysia” and hopes to make it an annual event.

Nur Izzah added that they use other occasions like National Day and Hari Raya celebrations to introduce Malaysian cuisine, calling it a unique way to share culture and connect with others.