Many feared dead in Myanmar due to Typhoon Yagi

BANGKOK: Typhoon Yagi has hit Myanmar as well as Vietnam and Thailand, but the true scale of the impact is still unclear, the German news agency (dpa) reported.

According to official figures, at least 19 people have died in flash floods and landslides in the country. According to eyewitnesses, many people are still missing and the number of victims could be much higher.

Many areas of the Southeast Asian nation, which is ruled by a military junta, were cut off due to the flooding.

“The village and townships near Naypyitaw have been terrible ... but some villages could not be accessed by the rescue teams,” local resident Kyaw Kyaw, who is helping with the rescue operations, told dpa.

In addition to Naypyitaw, the Bago region north of the largest city Yangon and two regions bordering Thailand were particularly badly affected.

“We don’t know how many were killed,“ Kyaw Kyaw said.

Yagi killed about 200 people in Vietnam, according to official figures.

