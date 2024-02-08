Mass protests begin in Nigeria over economic hardship, food crisis

LAGOS (Nigeria): Thousands of protesters marched Thursday in major cities in Nigeria to demand “immediate action” on the country’s economic hardship, food crisis and inflation.

Anadolu Agency reported protests began early in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, despite a move by the government to stop demonstrations.

The crowd, mostly youths and human rights activists, marched to the city centre and business areas of Ikeja, Ojota and Ojodu, while chanting: “We’re hungry, don’t kill us, enough of hunger and hardship, anti-poor policies, end hardship now!”

In the nation’s capital of Abuja, Adams Asmau, a coordinator of the Take Back Nigeria movement and an organiser of the protests, said demonstrations would continue peacefully despite the government’s move to stop them.

“The protest is peaceful. We are asking the government to address hunger, high cost of food, create jobs for youths,“ she told the crowd.

Protesters are demanding a cut in electricity, petrol pump and food prices, in addition to the introduction of free education, good governance, justice and constitutional reforms, according to Anadolu.

Protesters could not march to Eagles Square, a national arena near the Federal Secretariat in the capital, because combat-ready police cordoned off the facility.

The government had obtained court injunctions in Lagos and Abuja to restrict protesters from demonstrating on the streets and in the national square in Abuja, it reported.

Protesters, however, defied the injunctions and marched on streets in those cities, and in Port-Harcourt and Ibadan in the south, and Kano, Bauchi and Maiduguri in the northern region.

Police Chief Olukayode Egbetokun announced Tuesday that protesters would have police protection while exercising their civic rights but warned against violence.

“We recognise the right of the citizens to protest and as security agencies, we will protect the right but this right is only to peaceful protest,“ he said after meeting with the heads of security agencies in Abuja.

Nigeria faces economic challenges as the high cost of food, fuel, cooking gas, medicine and transport have pushed up the cost of living.

In June, inflation rose to 34.29 per cent from 29.90 per cent that was recorded in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.