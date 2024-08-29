  1. World

Member of Rwandan delegation at Paralympics goes missing

This photograph taken from the Arc de Triomphe shows the Eiffel Towers with the Olympic Rings during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony in Paris on August 28, 2024. - Martin BUREAU / AFPThis photograph taken from the Arc de Triomphe shows the Eiffel Towers with the Olympic Rings during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony in Paris on August 28, 2024. - Martin BUREAU / AFP

LONDON: An investigation has been launched into the disappearance of a member of Rwanda’s delegation at the Paralympics, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Paris 2024 organisers are in contact with the Rwandan National Paralympic Committee after learning of the person’s disappearance.

The public prosecutor’s office is now involved in the case.

The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday with competition getting under way on Thursday.

Rwanda’s 14-strong team is the largest they have taken to a Paralympics and includes a sitting volleyball team.

- Bernama, dpa