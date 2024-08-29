Member of Rwandan delegation at Paralympics goes missing

LONDON: An investigation has been launched into the disappearance of a member of Rwanda’s delegation at the Paralympics, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Paris 2024 organisers are in contact with the Rwandan National Paralympic Committee after learning of the person’s disappearance.

The public prosecutor’s office is now involved in the case.

The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday with competition getting under way on Thursday.

Rwanda’s 14-strong team is the largest they have taken to a Paralympics and includes a sitting volleyball team.

- Bernama, dpa