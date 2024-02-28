Michelle Yeoh to present at Oscars next month

LOS ANGELES: Michelle Yeoh will be among the presenters at the 96th Academy Awards event next month, Bernama announced today, citing the German Press Agency (DPA).

Yeoh’s *Everything Everywhere All At Once* co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis are also expected to present during showbiz’s biggest night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In addition, Brendan Fraser from “The Whale” and Zendaya from “Dune” have already been announced, joining Oscar winner Al Pacino and three-time nominee Michelle Pfeiffer on the cast.

As per DPA, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also named Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell, and Matthew McConaughey as among the initial batch of celebrity presenters.

More celebrities will be added to the lineup ahead of the presentation, which will be hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel, a late-night US talk show presenter.

Yeoh, 61, won Best Actress at the Academy Awards last year for her portrayal as Evelyn Wang, becoming the first Malaysian to do so.

Meanwhile, Ke and Curtis won for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.

The 96th Academy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on March 10.

