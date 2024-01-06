Mohamed Khaled to shares Malaysia’s perspective at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin will present Malaysia’s perspective on developments in bilateral security cooperation and various issues in the Asia-Pacific region at the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday.

Scheduled to participate as a panellist in the seventh plenary session titled “Re-Imagining Solutions for Regional Stability,“ he will also discuss how these new forms of cooperation could potentially influence the existing regional security landscape.

Also listed as panellists in the session are Singapore Defence Minister Dr. Ng Eng Hen and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose participation was recently confirmed by the organisers on Saturday.

Mohamed Khaled has been in Singapore since Thursday leading the Malaysian delegation to the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) Defence Ministers’ Meeting (FDMM) and the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by Singapore since 2002, is attended by Defence Ministers, senior military officials, and government officials from various countries.

This year’s edition, held from May 31 to June 2, saw the participation of 45 countries, with 49 ministerial-level representatives and over 40 senior defence officials, including Chiefs of Defence and prominent academics.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mohamed Khaled also held meetings with Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and subsequently paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

During the meeting with Teo, Mohamed Khaled reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to the successful implementation of the FPDA involving both countries, as well as regional and global geopolitical issues and developments.

The Defence Minister also extended congratulations to Wong on his recent appointment as the new Prime Minister of Singapore.

Mohamed Khaled also met with Maldives Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III.