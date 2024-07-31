More sabotage at Paris games as fan zone cables cut

PARIS: A fan zone at the Olympic Games in Paris has been hit twice by sabotage, days after cables were also cut on long distance train lines and key French fibre optic lines, reported German news agency (dpa).

On Monday, officials at the Château de Vincennes fan zone on the outskirts of Paris discovered that transmission cables to the big screens had been severed.

They were repaired and then damaged again overnight, the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

No link has yet been established with the other sabotage investigations concerning the Olympic Games.

Fibre optic cables belonging to several telecommunications providers were previously damaged across France and unknown assailants carried out sabotage on the French railway network, causing huge disruption to train services shortly before the opening of the Games last week.

The authorities have not yet said who might be responsible for the varied acts. - Bernama, dpa