Munich Airport halts flights again, due to freezing rain, icy runways

MUNICH: Munich airport in southern Germany had to suspend its flight operations yet again on Tuesday morning, due to freezing rain.

A spokesman for the airport confirmed to German news agency (dpa) that all runways were iced over due to freezing rain. There would therefore be no take-offs and landings from the start of operations at 6.00 am (0500 GMT) until at least 12.00 pm.

The airport’s online arrival and departure schedule showed all listed flights were cancelled or postponed to a later time.

“The operating areas will be de-iced in the first half of the day. The plan is to allow air traffic to resume from midday,“ the airport wrote on its website.

“However, it can be assumed that the majority of flights will also have to be cancelled during the rest of the day for safety reasons.”

The fresh interruption comes just 48 hours after the airport resumed operations following a two-day shut-down due to heavy snowfall.–Bernama-dpa