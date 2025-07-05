Isuzu launches production of all-electric D-MAX pickup truck in Thailand

ISUZU Motors Limited has officially begun production of its first fully electric 1-tonne pickup truck, the D-MAX EV, at its manufacturing facility in Thailand. This marks a significant milestone for the Japanese automaker as it expands its portfolio of carbon-neutral vehicles.

The electric D-MAX, first revealed as a prototype at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show in March 2023, has now entered mass production. Initial manufacturing focuses on the left-hand drive version destined for European markets, with shipments scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025. Production of the right-hand drive variant is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with sales in the United Kingdom planned for 2026. Further market expansion will follow, based on regional demand.

Designed to match the capabilities of its diesel-powered counterpart, the D-MAX EV features a full-time four-wheel drive system equipped with newly developed electric axles at the front and rear. This setup delivers the smooth and immediate acceleration characteristic of electric vehicles, while also maintaining low levels of noise and vibration. With its robust frame and body structure, the electric pickup offers a high towing capacity and payload performance, ensuring suitability for both commercial and private use.

Powering the D-MAX EV is a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, which provides a WLTP-rated driving range of 263km on a full charge. The dual-motor system generates a combined output of 188hp along with 325Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h is achieved in 10.1 seconds, while top speed is limited to approximately 129km/h.

The electric model retains Isuzu’s commitment to off-road capability, featuring a ground clearance of 210 mm, a front approach angle of 30.5 degrees, and a rear departure angle of 24.2 degrees. The vehicle is also capable of wading through water up to 600 mm deep, maintaining its utility as a rugged pickup.

To improve driving dynamics and passenger comfort, the D-MAX EV replaces the conventional rear leaf spring setup with a new De-Dion type rear suspension. This enhancement contributes to better handling and a smoother ride. Interior comfort has also been refined, with cabin noise and vibration levels reduced by up to ten per cent under full acceleration.

Built on a reinforced ladder-frame chassis, the D-MAX EV is engineered to endure heavy loads without compromising structural integrity. This model plays a key role in Isuzu’s broader strategy to support carbon-neutral mobility. The company has designed the electric D-MAX with the diverse needs of pickup truck users in mind, ensuring that it remains versatile enough to serve both work-related and personal transportation roles.

With the launch of the D-MAX EV, Isuzu signals its commitment to a sustainable future while preserving the strength and practicality that have long defined its vehicles.