Nearly 10,000 people evacuating in Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture due to heavy rains

TOKYO: Evacuation for nearly 10,000 Japanese residents due to the threat of landslides amid heavy rain has been announced in the city of Tokunoshima in the south-western Kagoshima Prefecture, reported Sputnik.

According to Japanese news broadcaster NHK on Saturday, a fourth of five possible threat levels has been declared, which means a recommendation to evacuate to a shelter while evacuation is still possible.

The next highest fifth level of danger means that urgent and immediate measures must be taken to save one’s own life, even in cases where it is no longer possible to move to an evacuation point for safety reasons. In particular, the population is urged to take shelter above the second floor and choose the safe place without going outside. - Bernama, Sputnik