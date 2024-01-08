New Zealand Microsoft 365 users struggle to access service

WELLINGTON: New Zealand users of Microsoft services including Exchange online are having difficulty accessing them, Microsoft confirmed on Thursday.

The company did not say how many users had been affected.

It said it had rerouted traffic to alternate infrastructure and was starting to see an improvement in service ability. It said it would “work to identify the underlying cause of the network issue.”

This comes less than two week after faulty code in CrowdStrike’s widely used cybersecurity software resulted in one of the most widespread tech outages in recent years for companies using Microsoft Windows operating system.