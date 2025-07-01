Sabah launches Borneo.TV to showcase local stories on global stage

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has taken a significant step into the world of digital broadcasting with the launch of Borneo.TV, a new streaming platform that showcases the faces, voices and culture of the state, officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today.

Hajiji said the platform, carrying the slogan, ‘Cerita Sabah di Mata Dunia’ (Sabah Stories Through the Eyes of the World), will serve as a primary channel for delivering authentic content, original documentaries, arts and culture and the natural beauty of Sabah through a more modern, flexible and global digital approach.

“People’s lifestyles today, from communication to entertainment, are driven by digital transformation. Borneo.TV is a fitting response to this change and an opportunity for us to present our own content.

“This is not just the launch of a digital media platform, but a stage for Sabah’s youths to express their creativity and shape the image of the state through their own narratives,” he said when launching Borneo.TV at Menara Kinabalu here today.

The event also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) secretariat and IB Media Consultant Work Sdn Bhd, the company operating Borneo.TV without any funding from the state government.

Hajiji said the launch of Borneo.TV is a timely move in the age of Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming media, which no longer relies on conventional channels, while offering local content creators the opportunity to reach wider markets.

He said the state government fully supports the implementation of Borneo.TV because it serves not only as a broadcasting platform but also as a strategic medium to share the real stories of the people of Sabah with the world.

“The broadcasting world today demands creativity, boldness and sensitivity to audience preferences. I want Borneo.TV to be a space that challenges norms, highlights new ideas and introduces the true face of Sabah.

“This implementation model proves the commitment and confidence of the private sector in the potential of digital broadcasting in Sabah. I believe this approach will position Borneo.TV as a competitive and sustainable platform,” he said.

Hajiji also expressed appreciation to the SMJ secretariat and IB Media for successfully realising the implementation of Borneo.TV under the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap 1.0, which emphasises the development of the creative economy sector as one of the state’s key growth drivers.