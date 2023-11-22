Over 10,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN

WASHINGTON: More than 10,000 civilians have been killed and 18,500 have been injured since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine in February 2022, a senior UN official said Tuesday, citing figures from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Hundreds of children are among the victims, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca said while addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine.

“The full toll of this war is likely to be much greater, as there is no sign of an end to the violence,“ he was reported as saying by Anadolu Agency.

“Instead, there are indications that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure may escalate further during the upcoming coldest season.”

The impact for millions of Ukrainians will be “dire” ahead of the second wartime winter, according to Jenca.

“We are also concerned about the disregard of international law in the regions of Ukraine currently under Russian control,“ he said, citing the “so-called” elections by Russian officials.

“Policies aimed at forcefully changing or imposing institutions and identities have far-reaching consequences and are unacceptable,“ he said, calling on the international community to “sustain its focus” on Ukraine and end the suffering caused by the war. - Bernama, Anadolu