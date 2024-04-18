Over 3,800 people detained in France in operation to tackle drug trafficking

PARIS: More than 3,800 people have been detained in France as part of large-scale operations to combat drug trafficking launched in late March and early April in several major cities, reported Sputnik, quoting French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (pix).

French authorities had earlier launched nine operations to tackle drug trafficking across France, including in the cities of Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

“As part of these operations ... 67,924 police officers and gendarmes have been engaged to make 3,814 detentions,“ the minister told a briefing after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Darmanin added that law enforcement officers had seized over 500 arms and 170 vehicles. He also said that 4 tonnes of drugs and assets worth nearly 20 million euros (US$21.3 million) have been seized in similar operations to combat drug trafficking launched late last year.

On March 19, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that an “unprecedented” operation was underway in Marseille to root out drug trafficking after a wave of gang turf wars swept the southern port city. Before, Macron instructed Darmanin to carry out ten operations every week to clean up criminal neighbourhoods from drug traffickers, French broadcaster BFMTV then reported.

The city of Marseille has witnessed a surge in drug-related violence, with 49 people killed last year. Macron said France was involved in a larger fight against trafficking alongside Algeria, Spain and Morocco.