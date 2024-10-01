Pakistan’s Supreme Court upholds death sentence for late dictator Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a death sentence for former military ruler Pervez Musharraf (pix) for abrogating the country’s Constitution, almost a year after the strongman’s death, reported German news agency (dpa).

The powerful military has seized power in Pakistan at least four times, but Musharraf’s death sentence was the first time a general was punished for a coup.

Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999 and ruled Pakistan for nine years, was handed a death sentence by a special tribunal in 2019 after finding him guilty of treason.

But the sentence was overturned by a High Court weeks later and an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court that remained pending for years.

The former dictator died last year in Dubai after being in exile for several years and following a prolonged illness.

The chief judge announced the decision live on national television channels in the capital Islamabad. -Bernama