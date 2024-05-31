Palestine applauds China-Arab support for ceasefire, UN membership

RAMALLAH: Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, has commended the joint China-Arab statement issued at the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing on Thursday.

Abu Rudeineh said that the statement fully aligns with the Palestinian official stance, demanding an immediate halt to Israeli aggression, complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, uninterrupted aid delivery across Gaza, and cessation of Israeli attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The statement enforces international resolutions on these issues, Palestine News Agency (WAFA) quoted Abu Rudeineh.

“China’s principled positions on the Palestinian cause, aligned with the Arab stance and backed by successive recognitions of the State of Palestine, demonstrate an unprecedented international consensus on the necessity of ending Palestinian suffering,“ added Abu Rudeineh.

He pointed pout that this consensus calls for ceasing the occupation, applying international legitimacy resolutions, halting aggression, ending settlements, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abu Rudeineh emphasised the need for Israeli occupation authorities to comply with international law and UN resolutions concerning the Palestinian issue, describing this as the correct path to achieving peace and stability in the region and globally.

He also noted that the support from friendly and brotherly nations should prompt those backing the occupation to reconsider their positions and adhere to international law.

The China-Arab statement calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, opposes forced displacement of Palestinians, supports Palestine’s bid for full UN membership, and advocates for a resolution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution.

It also condemns the US veto against Palestinian rights and urges the UN Security Council to adopt a binding resolution for an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire, halt the forced displacement of Palestinians, ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and enforce relevant council resolutions.

Additionally, it denounces the US veto that obstructs Palestine’s full membership in the UN.