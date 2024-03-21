Paralysed man uses Musk’s ‘Neuralink’ to control computer with thoughts

WASHINGTON: A quadriplegic man is able to control a computer with only his thoughts using a brain implant developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Neuralink company, according to video footage of the feat published to social media platform X.

Nolan Arbaugh, 29, is the first ever human recipient of the Neuralink implant. Arbaugh said in the video released on Wednesday that he was paralysed from the shoulders down as the result of a diving accident.

The video demonstrates Arbaugh’s ability to control a computer using only his thoughts. Arbaugh is able to play video games using the technology, which Musk characterised as a form of telepathy, reported Sputnik.

“I love playing chess, and so this is one of the things that you’all have enabled me to do, something that I wasn’t able to really do much the last few years, especially not like this,” Arbaugh said.

In January, Musk said that Neuralink implanted the first in-brain device in a human. Musk has said that Neuralink aims to develop a comprehensive brain interface that incorporates a generalised input and output device to enable interactions with all aspects of the brain.

The technology is imperfect but nevertheless life-changing, Arbaugh said. The surgery was “super easy,” Arbaugh added. - Bernama, Sputnik