Paris-Germany trains mostly back on schedule after arson attacks

PARIS: Train services between Paris and Germany have resumed their normal schedule following recent arson attacks on the high-speed railway in France, the German railway operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday, according to the German news agency (dpa).

Passengers affected by cancellations and disruptions can use their tickets at a later date, the railway said, but seat reservations are still required for trains to France.

There will still be occasional cancellations and delays on the route from Cologne via Brussels to Paris over the weekend.

According to the French railway company SNCF, seven out of 10 trains can now run again on this route northwards, as well as on the route from Paris towards Brittany and the Atlantic coast, which were also affected by the attacks.

However, delays of one to two hours are still expected.

Arsonists placed incendiary devices at various key locations of the French high-speed rail network in the early hours of Friday.

Train services were severely disrupted shortly before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris, but the opening ceremony itself was not badly affected. - Bernama, dpa