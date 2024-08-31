Philippines, China trade accusations as ships collide in South China Sea

MANILA: The Philippines and China traded accusations on Saturday as their coastguard ships collided in the South China Sea, with each side claiming that the other had performed dangerous manoeuvrers in the disputed area, reported the German news agency (dpa).

No injuries were reported in the collision at Sabina Shoal, also called Escoda Shoal in the Philippines, the fifth incident between the two countries’ naval and aerial assets in the South China Sea this month.

The Philippines coastguard said its ship BRP Teresa Magbanua suffered significant damage when it was rammed three times by the Chinese coastguard vessel on Saturday morning.

“The Chinese coastguard carried out dangerous manoeuvres despite being unprovoked,” said Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coastguard spokesman for the West Philippine Sea.

“There is a damage on the bridge wing and also on the freeboard of [the Teresa Magbanua],” he added. “There is this hole that also was a result of a direct ramming conducted by the China coastguard.”

Tarriela said the Teresa Magbanua was surrounded by Chinese vessels, including two Chinese coastguard ships and two Chinese navy boats, as it “loitered” around Sabina Shoal, located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The Chinese coastguard blamed the Philippines for the incident, saying, “The responsibility lies entirely with the Philippines.”

“The Philippine ship No. 9701 deliberately collided with the Chinese ship No. 5205, which was normally enforcing rights and law enforcement, in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, resulting in a collision,” it added in a statement.

- Bernama, dpa