PM Anwar arrives in Melbourne for official visit to Australia

MELBOURNE: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Melbourne on Sunday night to kickstart his inaugural official visit to Australia at the invitation of Australian counterpart Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The special aircraft ferrying Anwar, accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, landed at Melbourne Jet Base International Airport at about 10.40 pm (local time), or 7.40 pm in Malaysia.

During the visit, Anwar will lead the Malaysian delegation to the 2nd Malaysia – Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting (ALM) on March 4 and the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit from March 5-6.

According to a statement issued by Wisma Putra, Malaysia and Australia during the ALM will deliberate measures to advance the wide spectrum of cooperation underpinned by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, including in trade and investment, education, digital economy and cybersecurity.

The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit is held to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations, where ASEAN and Australia will review the current state of cooperation and discuss the enhancement of existing cooperation in various areas, including energy transition, human capital development, economic integration, connectivity, and maritime cooperation.

The Special Summit is expected to adopt the ASEAN-Australia Leaders’ Vision Statement and the Melbourne Declaration as guiding documents to further advance the strategic direction of the ASEAN-Australia partnership.

“Malaysia’s participation at the ALM and the Special Summit reflects its strong commitment to further deepen the existing cooperation with Australia under the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, through bilateral and multilateral platforms,” said Wisma Putra.

While in Melbourne, Anwar is also scheduled to officiate the Al-Taqwa Sports Complex, attend a roundtable meeting with captains of industry, hold one-to-one business meetings with potential investors, deliver a keynote address at Invest ASEAN Melbourne 2024, and host a dinner reception for the Malaysian diaspora.

In Canberra, Anwar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call to the Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, and deliver a public lecture at the Australian National University in Canberra. - Bernama