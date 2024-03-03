PM Lee to attend ASEAN-Australia special summit in Melbourne

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit and the 9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting from March 4 to 6 in Melbourne, Australia.

He will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the Prime Minister’s Office on its website.

The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit will commemorate the Golden Jubilee of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. Australia is ASEAN’s oldest Dialogue Partner.

“The Summit will reaffirm the longstanding and substantive relations between ASEAN and Australia, and discuss ways to deepen and expand cooperation, especially in the green and digital economies,” it said.

At the Summit, the leaders will exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, and on how to continue working with Australia in building an open, inclusive, and stable region, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting established under the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, is a key platform for the Prime Ministers of both sides to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international developments.

The meeting between Lee and his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be followed by a joint press conference.

During Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister from March 4 to 6. - Bernama