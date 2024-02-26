Pope cancels second day of audiences due to ‘light flu’

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis cancelled his public meetings Monday, as he had on Saturday, due to continued “light flu symptoms”, the Vatican said.

The 87-year-old had however delivered his Angelus prayer as usual on Sunday.

“Light flu symptoms persist, without a fever. However, this morning’s audiences are suspended as a precaution,“ the Vatican said in a statement.

Saturday’s audiences had also been cancelled for the same reason.

Pope Francis, who had part of a lung removed in his youth, was forced to cancel a visit to COP28 UN climate talks in Dubai in December after a bout of flu-like symptoms.

The Argentine pontiff, who took over as head of the Catholic Church in 2013, has suffered a number of health issues in recent years, from knee and hip pain to an inflamed colon and hernia surgery last June. -AFP