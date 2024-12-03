Porsche unveils Taycan Turbo GT, among world’s fastest electric sports cars

WASHINGTON: Porsche has unveiled its latest flagship electric sports car, the Taycan Turbo GT, poised to hit the market this summer with unparalleled speed and performance, announced the German automaker on Monday.

With a staggering 1,093-horsepower output, the Taycan Turbo GT is positioned to be one of the fastest electric vehicles worldwide, achieving blistering acceleration from zero to 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds, thanks to its launch control button.

However, this pinnacle of automotive engineering comes with a hefty price tag, priced at approximately $230,000, as reported by United Press International (UPI) citing Porsche.

The Taycan Turbo GT has already made waves in the electric car world, setting world records on renowned racetracks.

It conquered Germany’s legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife track and recently clinched the title of the fastest electric series-production car at California’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, boasting a remarkable lap time of 1:27.87 min.

In a notable showdown, the Taycan Turbo GT outpaced a Tesla Model S by an impressive 18 seconds in one race.

Model line vice president Kevin Giek lauded the Taycan’s track prowess, emphasising the meticulous engineering behind its performance.

“The two records at Laguna Seca and on the Nordschliefe show what great track potential there is in the Taycan,“ Giek said.

“The overall package of accelerating and braking, cornering grip, aerodynamics, stability, and fine-tuning has to be right. In the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package in particular, our engineers have achieved this in absolutely stunning fashion,“ added Giek.

Enthusiasts can now place preorders for two versions of the Taycan Turbo GT: the standard four-seat variant or the Weissach Package edition.-Bernama