President Jokowi lauds RSPPN facilities built by Defence Ministry

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo commended the completeness of facilities at the National Defence Central Hospital (RSPPN) Panglima Besar Soedirman in Bintaro, Jakarta, which was built by the Ministry of Defence, reported ANTARA news

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of having adequate health facilities, including hospitals, with human resources readiness, equipped with adequate facilities to deal with health emergencies like the ones we have experienced,“ the president stated at the RSPPN inauguration in Jakarta on Monday.

During his visit, Widodo was accompanied by Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to check the number of facilities at the hospital that he considers modern.

These facilities include an MRI machine with the highest spec Tesla 3 that can capture detailed views from all angles, a CT scan device that can scan from all sides to create cross-sectional images of the body and a sophisticated and integrated modular operating room.

The head of state also highlighted the construction of hospitals for the Indonesian Navy, Army, and Air Force that have a domestic component level reaching an average of 70 per cent.

“This is a very good step to support the development of our national industry to accelerate our national economic recovery,“ he remarked.

Apart from the RSPPN, Jokowi also inaugurated 20 hospitals for the Indonesian Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as five other hospitals that had earlier been inaugurated and were fully operational.

With its complete facilities, he expressed hope that the RSPPN can become a reference hospital for employees of the Ministry of Defence, Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI), and their families as well as the public to access the best health services.

In addition, RSPPN is a teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine of the Defence University and is ready to become a disaster response hospital when needed. - Bernama, Antara