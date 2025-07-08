Pearly Tan and Thinaah likely to stay with BAM, says Kenny Goh

THE future of national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) appears promising, as discussions over their contract renewal have progressed positively.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh expressed optimism about retaining the world number three duo, stating, “The discussions were very positive, and we want the best for them.”

The pair’s status with BAM is expected to be finalised before the Japan Open on July 15, as confirmed by BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz last week.

Their previous contract expired in December last year, but despite the uncertainty, Pearly and Thinaah have maintained strong performances, including their Thailand Open victory in May.

Kenny Goh also commented on his recent appointment as deputy chef de mission (CDM) for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand. He acknowledged the honour while recognising the prestige of his fellow appointees, including national swimming legend Nurul Huda Abdullah, who will serve as CDM.

“This is an honour for me, but at the same time, a humbling experience,“ he said. - Bernama

The 2025 SEA Games will take place from December 9 to 20 in Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla.