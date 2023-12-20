President Jokowi launches construction of Nusantara’s General Hospital

NUSANTARA, INDONESIA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), on Wednesday, inaugurated the construction of the Central General Hospital at the development site of the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan Province.

“In the past three months, we have already commenced the construction of three private hospitals. I repeat, three hospitals,“ he remarked at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Central General Hospital that will focus on cardiac diseases and stroke.

The president noted that Hermina Hospital, Abdi Waluyo Hospital, and Mayapada Hospital have been under construction, reported ANTARA news agency.

“Today, we are launching the construction process of yet another hospital, namely the General Central Hospital. The government will work on the development of this hospital,“ he stated.

He then remarked that the construction of three other private hospitals had yet to be officiated in Indonesia’s future capital.

“I hope that once all the hospitals here become operational, our people will not go overseas to Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and the United States only to obtain medical services. Hopefully, Indonesian people will opt for domestic hospitals, especially those situated in Nusantara City,“ he remarked.

Earlier, President Jokowi participated in groundbreaking ceremonies for Mayapada Hospital Nusantara on October 31, Abdi Waluyo Hospital on September 22, and Hermina Hospital on November 1.

The head of state has set mid-2024 as the completion target period for the hospitals in the hopes of enabling residents to immediately enjoy services offered by them.

The development process of four hospitals in IKN Nusantara is expected to conclude before the 79th Anniversary of the Independence of Indonesia on August 17 next year. The Ministry of Health will supply medical workers required by the hospitals. -Bernama