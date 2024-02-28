Russia sentences Ukrainian agent to 11.5 years in jail for espionage

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian agent who was detained in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don while attempting to acquire klystrons used in the S-300 air defence system was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for espionage, reported Sputnik, quoting Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Wednesday.

“The decision of the Rostov Regional Court on recognising an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, a resident of Melitopol, a citizen of Ukraine, Sergei Viktorovich Krivitsky, guilty of committing a crime under Article 276 of the Russian criminal code ‘Espionage,‘ and imprisoning him for a period of 11 years and six months in a maximum security colony has gone into effect,“ the FSB said in a statement. -Bernama