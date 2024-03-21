Russian Central Election Commission to announce final results of presidential vote

MOSCOW: The Russian Central Election Commission will officially announce the results of last weekend’s presidential election on Thursday, reported Sputnik.

The announcement is expected at 11 a.m. (08:00 GMT).

According to preliminary results after the tabulation of 100 per cent of the ballots, incumbent President Vladimir Putin is in the lead with 87.28 per cent of the vote. He is followed by the Communist Party’s Nikolay Kharitonov with 4.31 per cent, the New People party’s Vladislav Davankov with 3.85 per cent, and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia’s Leonid Slutsky with 3.2 per cent. - Bernama, Sputnik