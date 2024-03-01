S Korea ready to seek UNSC meeting on North Korean provocations: Envoy

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: South Korea, in its new role as a non-permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member, asserts readiness to directly request a UNSC meeting in response to North Korean provocations.

Its Ambassador to the world body, Hwang Joon Kook conveyed this stance during a press meeting after the UNSC flag installation ceremony in New York, Yonhap news agency reported.

“Although there are no North Korea-related issues on the UNSC agenda in January, South Korea has the right to request the convening of a UNSC meeting if needed,“ Hwang told reporters.

“During today’s breakfast meeting, I asked other member countries, including the chair country, to cooperate,“ he added.

Initiating its two-year term alongside Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia, South Korea highlighted the need for a “collective and resolute” response to global challenges at the flag installation event.

Acknowledging the heightened seriousness of UNSC peace efforts amid escalating security threats on the Korean Peninsula, Hwang emphasised the commitment to collaborative action for promoting international peace, prosperity, human rights, and the rule of law.

“In solidarity with those facing similar challenges across the world, we aspire to create more success stories that resonate globally.

“We are confident that it is possible to do so, by working together genuinely, for our shared objectives of promoting international peace and prosperity, as well as upholding human rights and the rule of law,“ he added.–Bernama-Yonhap