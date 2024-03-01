Samsung to unveil new Galaxy S Series later this month

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co said Wednesday it will unveil new Galaxy S series smartphones later this month, with a focus on artificial intelligence, Yonhap news agency reported.

The world’s largest smartphone maker said it will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on Jan 17 (local time), with the theme “Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Opening a New Era of Mobile AI.”

“Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create.

“The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet,“ Samsung said in its invitation to the event.

While Samsung did not share the detailed product lineup, Galaxy S24 flagship smartphones are expected to be unveiled at the upcoming event.

The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube and the company’s website.

About a year ago, Samsung held a similar event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series -- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, a luxury model -- as well as Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.

Its two new foldable smartphone models, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6 were unveiled at the company’s summer edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event held on its home turf for the first time.–Bernama-Yonhap