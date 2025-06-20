KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his appreciation to former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for his service, contributions, and leadership during his tenure heading the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In a Facebook post today, Anwar stated that he conveyed this during a farewell courtesy call from Razarudin this morning.

“I pray that Tan Sri Razarudin continues to be blessed with good health and the strength to continue contributing to the nation in any capacity. Thank you for your very meaningful service to the people and the country,“ he said.

Razarudin, who joined PDRM in 1982, was appointed as the 14th IGP for a two-year contract after his retirement, effective June 23, 2023, and will conclude his service this Sunday.

Throughout his career, Razarudin held several important positions, including Head of Penang Criminal Investigation Department in 2016, Deputy Commissioner of Sabah Police (2016), Deputy Chief Police Officer of Perak (2018), Chief Police Officer of Perak (2019), Director of Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (2020), and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (2021).

Earlier, Bukit Aman Special Branch Director Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was appointed as the 15th IGP, replacing Razarudin, effective today.