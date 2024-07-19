SIA flights not impacted, Scoot experiencing delays due to global IT outage

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights have not been impacted by the ongoing global information technology (IT) system outage and are operating as scheduled, the airline said.

However, services at its ION service centre in the republic and its reservation hotlines are currently experiencing technical issues due to the outage that has disrupted major services, including airports and airlines across the globe.

“We are working closely with our service partners to resolve the issue as soon as possible. SIA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused,” it said through an advisory posted on its social media pages, today.

SIA said customers who wish to make a new flight booking or amend existing flight bookings are advised to do so via the SIA website or the SingaporeAir mobile app.

All urgent servicing requests for flights departing in less than 72 hours can be made by reaching out to SIA via https://bit.ly/3peyTX8.

For all non-urgent servicing requests, customers are strongly advised to reach out to the airline at a later time.

Meanwhile, SIA’s low-cost carrier Scoot said it is currently experiencing delays on some flights, as well as disruptions to its flight reservation system and check-in process.

Scoot said customers trying to make a booking on its website and mobile app may encounter sluggish system response.

“We have activated additional staff at the check-in counters at Changi Airport to support our customers. Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruptions and inconveniences caused,” it said in response to Bernama’s queries through email.

The airline also advised customers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their departure time.