Singapore authorities seize over 3 kg of drugs

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested three suspected drug offenders in recent operations, according to a statement released by the bureau Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The CNB officials seized 2,602 grammes of cannabis and 842 grammes of Ice, among other drugs, with a total street value of S$470,000 (about US$350,000), the statement said.

The seized Ice and cannabis can feed 850 abusers for a week, the CNB added.

Investigations on all arrested suspects are ongoing. -Bernama