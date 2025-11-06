JERTIH: The Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) has channelled RM49,500 in aid to the families and students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) who were affected by the tragic road accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding in Gerik, Perak, on Monday.

MAIDAM chief executive officer Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Azrin Adnan said the families of the 15 students who perished will each receive RM1,500, while the 27 injured students will each receive RM1,000.

“This assistance is hoped to ease their burden, as the majority of the students involved come from families who are recipients of MAIDAM’s aid for the poor and needy.

“In addition, our visit today is also to gather information on any further assistance the families may require,” he told reporters after presenting the contribution to Maslan Abdul Rahman, 58, the father of Nor Ayuni, 21, who died in the accident, at their home in Felda Tenang, here.

Ahmad Azrin said 13 of the students who perished were from families receiving aid under MAIDAM’s hardcore poor and poor (asnaf fakir and miskin) categories.

“Of the 27 injured students, 13 are also from zakat-recipient families under the same categories. Meanwhile, 16 of the students involved in the crash were recipients of MAIDAM’s Higher Education Early Assistance,” he said.

On Monday, 15 UPSI students were killed when a chartered bus carrying them from Jertih to the main UPSI campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned in an accident involving a Perodua Alza on the JRTB.

The accident also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and co-driver, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.