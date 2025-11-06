Spanish court order probe into PM over airline bailout

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced a new legal setback Wednesday as a court ordered an investigation into a potential conflict of interest related to his government’s financial bailout of Air Europa.

The ruling came a day after the Supreme Court found that Spain’s top prosecutor -- a government appointee -- might have breached judicial secrecy in another case, potentially paving the way for a trial.

It also follows separate corruption investigations involving Sanchez’s wife, his brother, and a former close aide.

Madrid’s High Court said it had directed the Civil Service Ministry’s Office for Conflicts of Interest to investigate whether Sanchez should have recused himself from a 2020 Cabinet meeting that approved a €475 million bailout for Air Europa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The probe stems from a complaint filed by the conservative Popular Party, or PP. That complaint alleges that Globalia -- Air Europa’s parent company -- was sponsoring projects linked to Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, at the time of the bailout.

“Sanchez gave public funds to someone who had financially supported his wife, and his direct involvement in the bailout must be investigated,“ PP sources said Wednesday.

The court did not rule on the substance of the allegations.

But it did state that the Office for Conflicts of Interest had a legal obligation to examine the case — even if it ultimately finds no wrongdoing.

A copy of the June 6 ruling was made public on Wednesday.

An initial request by the PP in March was dismissed by the office, which cited a report from the prime minister’s general secretariat stating that Gomez had no professional ties to Globalia.

However, the court criticised the office for relying solely on that report and said it had found no evidence that a formal investigation had been conducted.

Gomez has been under judicial investigation since April over allegations that she may have used her husband’s position to advance her professional interests.

A court recently ordered part of that probe -- specifically regarding her ties to Globalia -- to be dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Sanchez has consistently defended his wife and his government, accusing right-wing and far-right parties of orchestrating what he describes as a smear campaign aimed at destabilizing his administration.