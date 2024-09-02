Singapore PM encourages couples to have more children in Chinese New Year message

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong encouraged local couples to give birth to more children in the Year of the Dragon while delivering the Chinese New Year message on Friday.

Noting that many Chinese families consider a child born in the Year of the Dragon to be especially auspicious, Lee said it is a good time for young couples to add a “little dragon” to their families, said Xinhua.

“I hope my encouragement prompts more couples to try for a baby, although I know that the decision is very personal,“ the prime minister told the public.

“We will build a ‘Singapore Made For Families’ and continue supporting your marriage and parenthood aspirations,“ Lee stressed, noting that the government-paid paternity leave has been doubled from two to four weeks on a voluntary basis.

“Couples will decide whether to have children for their own reasons. I am confident they will find parenthood a deeply rewarding and fulfilling journey,“ Lee said. -Bernama