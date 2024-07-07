Singapore police work with banks to block scams

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force’s Anti-Scam Centre worked with six banks to disrupt over 2,800 scams from May 1 to June 30, according to a statement from the police, reported Xinhua.

The police and commercial banks notified victims to cease monetary transfers after detecting jobs, investments, fake friends, or e-commerce scams with robotic process automation technology.

They sent nearly 14,000 short messages to over 9,800 scam victims and averted potential financial losses of more than S$47 million (US$35 million), the police added. - Bernama, Xinhua