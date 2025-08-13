229 foreigners denied entry at KLIA for immigration violations

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 229 foreign nationals were refused entry into Malaysia after failing to meet immigration requirements during a 24-hour operation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The operation, conducted by the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), screened 764 visitors at Terminals 1 and 2 from 7.30 am Tuesday to 7.30 am today.

Bangladesh nationals received the highest number of Not-To-Land (NTL) notices, with 204 individuals turned away.

Fourteen Indian nationals, three each from Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Indonesia, and two from Cambodia were also denied entry.

Among the Bangladeshis, 66 arrived on three early-morning flights from Dhaka.

Fake hotel bookings, lack of return tickets and insufficient proof of funds were the main reasons for refusal.

“These individuals are believed to have intended to misuse their visit passes to stay and work illegally in the country,“ AKPS said.

In a separate case, an Indonesian man in his 50s was caught attempting to re-enter Malaysia just six days after being deported for a similar offence.

He was immediately deported again and issued a stern warning. - Bernama