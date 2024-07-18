PETALING JAYA: A Singaporean convict requested the Federal Court to uphold the death sentence imposed on him for killing his wife’s lover in 2013.

According to Harian Metro, Quah Tee Keon, 56, who was also charged with stabbing his wife and causing injuries that could have led to her death, withdrew his application for a review of the death sentence.

“I don’t want to be pardoned, I just want the death penalty. Thank you,“ he was quoted as saying during the review hearing in Johor Bharu, yesterday.

The apex court bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, along with Federal Court judges Datuk Nordin Hassan and Datuk Hanipah Farikullah, dismissed the review application, thereby maintaining the death sentence for Quah.

Quah, who was represented by counsel Bernard George,was arrested after surrendering to police in Kuala Lumpur on October 28, 2013.

He had murdered a Chinese national named Ruan Chao Qiang at a residence in Taman Mawar Indah, Triang, Bera, Pahang at around 3.30am on October 13, 2013.

Quah also inflicted multiple injuries on his wife’s neck, hands and back with a knife at the same location and time.

Deputy public prosecutor Ng Siew Wee appeared on behalf of the government.