ASEAN 58th AMM success highlights global trust and regional growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The successful conclusion of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) underscores the bloc’s growing influence and the trust it commands among global powers. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan emphasised that ASEAN is increasingly viewed as a stable and economically vibrant region.

Mohamad noted that many nations are eager to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), a key step toward ASEAN partnership. “From five founding members, we now have 10, and Timor-Leste will become the 11th in October,“ he said during a press conference.

Despite a current moratorium on new dialogue partners, Mohamad indicated flexibility. “Some countries bring substantial value, so we will evaluate their applications carefully,“ he added.

The AMM hosted 21 meetings with external partners at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Mohamad also held 15 bilateral discussions with counterparts from nations including China, the US, and Palestine, focusing on strengthening ties and addressing shared global concerns.

Regarding Timor-Leste’s accession, ASEAN foreign ministers acknowledged ongoing procedural preparations. Guidelines to facilitate its integration were adopted, with encouragement for swift adherence to legal frameworks. - Bernama