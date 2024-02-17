Singaporean police arrest 227 suspected scammers

SINGAPORE: Singaporean police arrested 227 suspects, aged between 15 and 70, for scam offences during an operation from Feb 2 to Feb 15, according to a statement from police, reported Xinhua.

The suspects were involved in over 1,000 cases, including loan scams, job scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams, government official impersonation scams and online love scams.

Police said the victims lost over S$8 million (US$5.9 million).

The suspects were under investigation for cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without licence.-Bernama