Six killed, 14 injured after truck transporting gas explodes in Mongolia

MOSCOW: A truck carrying 60 tonnes of gas exploded in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, on Wednesday, killing six people and leaving 14 others injured, the Mongolian Emergency Management Agency said, reported Sputnik.

The blast occurred as a result of a collision of the truck with a passenger car, the agency said, adding that the dead included at least three local citizens and three firefighters who responded to the call.

The explosion was so powerful that it threw the car’s gas tank 30 to 40 metres (98 to 131 feet) from the accident site, Mongolian online portal News reported, citing local authorities. More than 30 cars were burned as a result of the blast.

Over 600 emergency services’ workers and 48 vehicles are working at the scene. About 40 residents of nearby houses have been temporarily evacuated to a hotel, the emergency agency said.–Bernama-Sputnik