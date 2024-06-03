South China Sea : Malaysia committed to peaceful resolution

MELBOURNE: Malaysia, as a claimant state over the South China Sea issue, is firmly committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Recognising the sensitivity and complexity of the issue, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia firmly believe that all parties should exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoid actions that would further complicate the situation.

“We should continue to maintain the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and trade,” he said at the retreat session of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Turning to Myanmar, Anwar said it is deeply concerning that the crisis is entering its fourth year with little signs of improvement.

He said Malaysia remains committed to the ASEAN Leaders’ Review and Decision on the Implementation of the Five-Point Consensus to facilitate the people of Myanmar in finding a peaceful and enduring resolution to the crisis in the country.

He said Malaysia will work closely with Laos and Indonesia through the Troika mechanism to ensure continuity in efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis.

Malaysia also appreciated Australia’s consistent support for ASEAN’s efforts and the Five-Point Consensus including the humanitarian assistance extended to the people of Myanmar, he said.

Reiterating that ASEAN and Australia share a vision for peace and stability in the region and beyond, Anwar said together, ASEAN and Australia could play a significant and contributing role through promoting dialogue and peaceful co-existence.

“Let us work together to innovate ASEAN-led mechanisms, pursue inclusive solutions, and advocate for sustainable peace. Together, we can shape a more harmonious, safer and better future for all,” he said, adding that Malaysia is committed to playing a constructive and meaningful role.-Bernama