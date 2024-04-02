Spate of electrocution deaths hit Indonesia’s Yogyakarta

JAKARTA: Tragedy struck Bantul, Yogyakarta, as four lives were claimed in fatal electric shock incidents, according to the police.

Bantul Assistant Police Commissioner Jeffry Prana Widnyana reported the latest case involving a 28-year-old from East Nusa Tenggara, who tragically died while fixing a leaky roof last Thursday.

Just the day before, a 43-year-old man faced an electric shock while repairing a malfunctioning light at his workplace.

On Jan 29, a construction worker was found dead on a residential roof, electrocuted while on duty.

“The victim was assigned to install bathroom tiles,“ Jeffry stated in a statement.

In a prior incident on Jan 21, a 40-year-old man lost his life to an electric shock while cutting bamboo by the river during drizzling weather.

“The victim unexpectedly slipped and instinctively grabbed a bamboo pole, which came into contact with an electrical cable network,“ he explained.

Jeffry urgently called on the public to be aware of the dangers of electricity, particularly during the rainy season, following a recent spate of electrocution deaths. - Bernama