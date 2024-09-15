Starmer faces investigation over undeclared clothing purchases for wife from donor

MOSCOW: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces investigation over undeclared clothing purchases for his wife Victoria from a financial donor, Sputnik reported, quoting the The Times.

According to the newspaper, the prime minister violated parliamentary rules by failing to declare the fact that a multi-millionaire businessman and donor to his party bought expensive clothes for his wife.

A member of the House of Lords, Waheed Alli, covered Starmer’s wife’s expenses, including for a personal shopping consultant and clothes, both before and after Starmer became the prime minister, the publication said.

Starmer’s office refused to tell the newspaper the total cost of the gifts made to Starmer’s wife, as well as the period during which Victoria Starmer received them. A source told the newspaper that this information would be published later.

The newspaper pointed out that Alli, who previously chaired the board of directors of clothing store Asos, was Starmer’s largest personal donor. This year, he gave the British prime minister clothes and glasses worth more than £18,000 (about US$24,500), and also spent £20,000 (more than US$26,000) on Starmer’s housing during the election period and the same amount on the prime minister’s office expenses.

The publication emphasised that since Starmer came to power, Alli has acquired wide influence in the British ruling circles, which most ministers do not have. Over 20 years, he has donated almost £1 million (about US$1.3 million) to the Labour Party, of which 500,000 since 2020. The newspaper also stated that politicians and businessmen regularly gather at his house.